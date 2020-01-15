Accused murderer goes to trial after 4 years

Robert Davies-Calhoun has been in front of a judge numerous times over the last few years, but his murder trial finally began Tuesday morning. He is accused of shooting and killing Douglas Spaur at the Stop ‘N Go on Table Rock Rd. in November of 2015.
At the time of the incident, police said the two men didn’t know each other. Words were exchanged before the confrontation turned fatal. Davies-Calhoun is charged with murder in the second degree.
“As Mr. Spaur is trying to retreat into his truck, he unloads the weapon into him. Mr. Spaur is hit approximately five times and is just dead on the scene,” Nick Geil, District Attorney, said.
“We believe that the inner motivation of this intention is on the basis of mental illness. He was mentally ill at the time of this incident. He was diagnosed over the course of this case,” Elizabeth J.C. Baker, Defense Attorney, said.
After firing three attorneys, Davies-Calhoun was sent to the Oregon State Hospital after his mental state was called into question. His attorney says he’s since been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The trial is expected to end next week.
