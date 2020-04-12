Home
AIFF hosting ‘Film Festival Day’ tonight and tomorrow

ASHLAND, Ore. — While you’re social distancing, you’re probably binge-watching.

So, if you’re looking to watch something a little closer to home.

The Ashland Independent Film Festival is hosting a ‘Film Festival Day’ tonight and tomorrow.

The featured film being presented is called ‘Phoenix, Oregon’.

It was made locally by a couple from Ashland.

At the end of the screening, there will be a Q&A with the film makers.

“They have made it available to film festivals all over the country to present online,” said artistic executive director, Richard Herkowitz.

You have just one more day to take advantage of the early showing of the movie.

The event ends at 11:59 on Sunday night.

For more information on Film Festival Day, visit ashlandfilm.org.

