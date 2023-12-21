An audit from the state isn’t sure how effective Measure 110 actually is

SALEM, Ore.- An audit from the Secretary of State’s Office isn’t sure how effective Measure 110 actually is.

The audit says grant funding expands community based treatment services, but they’re facing challenges implementing these services and finding a way to measure results. It says providers are reporting hiring difficulties and other obstacles along with spending only a third of grant funds even though they’re two-thirds of the way through the grant term. The state is unsure if the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will have enough data to demonstrate the measure’s effectiveness by the end of 2025. The Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) for Measure 110 is expecting another $150 million to be awarded through June 2025.

