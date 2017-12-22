Annual light display collects thousands of pounds of food for Access

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford tradition is underway, providing memories for families and food for those who need it.
The annual Greystone Court food drive and light display is in full swing. You can drop off food or a cash donation while you’re enjoying the lights from 5:30 until 9:30 in the evening.
The food is more than just a holiday meal, it goes to help families well after the season is over.
“In January, we have a lot of families that struggle to be able to make their resources go far in Christmastime. So in January, some of those resources are not always there for them,” said Philip Yates with Access.
Since the lights were put up, the community has collected around 4,000 pounds of food for Access — about half of that collected before the drive officially started.
The food drive lasts until Christmas Eve.