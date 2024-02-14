Arena Wars Boxing and MMA event arriving in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Arena Wars boxing and MMA event is coming Friday (2/16/2024) and Saturday (2/17/2024), featuring a lot of our local fighters.

Both events are at the Medford Armory, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. They feature multiple bouts including the first title defense of the 135-pound champion, Leon Cavalli who trains in Medford. As well as the potential final fight for Troy Wohosky, the founder and head coach of the Spartan Boxing non-profit.

Arena Wars holds events nationwide with over 17 events held in Southern Oregon. The owner of Arena Wars, Matt Phillips, said no matter where they go, they try to make an impact in the community.

“Every show I do anywhere, we partner up with some type of veteran’s, organization food bank, troubled youth facility… anything we can do, and try and give back to it and we try to build good relationships in the community.”

For this event, a lot of the earnings will be donated to spartan boxing’s youth programs and tutoring. For more information on the events, you can go to their website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.