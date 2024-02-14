Arena Wars Boxing and MMA event arriving in Medford

Posted by Maximus Osburn February 13, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Arena Wars boxing and MMA event is coming Friday (2/16/2024) and Saturday (2/17/2024), featuring a lot of our local fighters.

Both events are at the Medford Armory, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. They feature multiple bouts including the first title defense of the 135-pound champion, Leon Cavalli who trains in Medford. As well as the potential final fight for Troy Wohosky, the founder and head coach of the Spartan Boxing non-profit.

Arena Wars holds events nationwide with over 17 events held in Southern Oregon. The owner of Arena Wars, Matt Phillips, said no matter where they go, they try to make an impact in the community.

“Every show I do anywhere, we partner up with some type of veteran’s, organization food bank, troubled youth facility… anything we can do, and try and give back to it and we try to build good relationships in the community.”

For this event, a lot of the earnings will be donated to spartan boxing’s youth programs and tutoring. For more information on the events, you can go to their website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content