Asante & Providence hospitals seek donations for healthcare workers

MEDFORD, Ore. — Asante and Providence hospitals are asking for your help to fight coronavirus.
Personal protective equipment for health care workers is running low at hospitals locally, and across the country.
Both hospitals are asking for donations of gloves, gowns, masks and other medical supplies.
Here are some of the supplies Asante could use:
- Protective face shields
- Elastomeric masks (a type of reusable N95 mask)
- General ISO masks/paper masks
- Isolation gowns (disposable or reusable)
- Latex-free (i.e. Nitrile) exam gloves in all sizes
- Disposable head covers/bonnets
- Eye protection glasses or goggles
The items can be donated at one of Asante’s off-site locations in Ashland, Medford & Grants Pass:
- Medford (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Asante Foundation located at 229 N. Bartlett Street
- Grants Pass (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.): The Family House located at 407 SW Ramsey Ave.
- Ashland (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Lithia Motors Pavilion, Southern Oregon University campus, 1465 Webster Street
Contact Asante at (541) 789-5025 or [email protected] with questions.
Providence is accepting donations at its Medford Medical Center location between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, when a team member is able to accept them.
Here are some of the items they could use:
• Face shields – new, medical type (not welder / grinder type masks)
• Gloves in sealed boxes
• Gowns in sealed bags
• Masks – new, in original packaging
• Hand sanitizer
• Medical swabs – sealed/sterile (not Q-tips)
Providence states their caregivers are unable to use homemade face masks at this time. They will accept donations, in the event that they can be used in the future through their Providence 100 Million Masks project.
Contact the Providence Community Health Foundation office at 541-732-5193 or by email at [email protected] if you have questions.