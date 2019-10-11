Home
Ashland man growls at intruding backyard bears

Ashland man growls at intruding backyard bears

Local News Top Stories Video , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Ashland resident woke up to some expected guests Wednesday night. A black bear and their baby cub wandered on to the backyard of a home near Southern Oregon University’s campus.

Residents thought it was just raccoons but couldn’t believe it when they looked out the window.

“There’s just two bears munching on my trash,” said tenant Chris Parsons, “and I figured it’s probably best I don’t go outside. I didn’t realize like even that little trash was gonna attract a bear.”

They did leave quite a mess after going through the garbage, breaking a dog kennel and the door of his shed to get to the trash.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it’s not uncommon to see bears this time of year. If you see one, don’t approach it, make lots of noise to let it know you’re there and give it a way to escape.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »