Ashland man growls at intruding backyard bears

Residents thought it was just raccoons but couldn’t believe it when they looked out the window.
“There’s just two bears munching on my trash,” said tenant Chris Parsons, “and I figured it’s probably best I don’t go outside. I didn’t realize like even that little trash was gonna attract a bear.”
They did leave quite a mess after going through the garbage, breaking a dog kennel and the door of his shed to get to the trash.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it’s not uncommon to see bears this time of year. If you see one, don’t approach it, make lots of noise to let it know you’re there and give it a way to escape.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).