Ashland man hosts southern Oregon’s first ice fishing jamboree

MEDFORD, Ore. —An Ashland artist is channeling his passion for the outdoors while giving back to the community at the same time. We told you about Christian Fischer last month. He grew up fishing with his grandparents in Wisconsin.
But when Fischer’s grandmother passed away, he decided to create a foundation in her memory to provide kids with free fishing gear. Now, Fischer says he’s organizing southern Oregon’s very first Ice fishing jamboree.
Fischer says it will be at Fish Lake this Saturday.
For more information call 619-721-1366
