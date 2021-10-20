Home
Ashland pledges to become more green

Ashland pledges to become more green

Local News Top Stories ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – The race to zero carbon emissions seems impossible, but the Ashland City Council said they’re up for the challenge.

In a 4 to 2 vote Tuesday night the Ashland City Council made a pledge to make the city more sustainable. The pledge didn’t come without controversy, a couple of councilors said this pledge could be an empty promise to Ashland citizens.

“I love it, I think it’s wonderful. But it’s just a nice list of something we might not be able to commit ourselves to,” said Councilor Gina DuQuenne.

The race to zero is a global campaign rallying businesses and cities to be more green lowering CO2 levels. By Ashland making this pledge they must select from a list of ways to help the environment.

Click HERE to learn more.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »