Ashland pledges to become more green

ASHLAND, Ore. – The race to zero carbon emissions seems impossible, but the Ashland City Council said they’re up for the challenge.
In a 4 to 2 vote Tuesday night the Ashland City Council made a pledge to make the city more sustainable. The pledge didn’t come without controversy, a couple of councilors said this pledge could be an empty promise to Ashland citizens.
“I love it, I think it’s wonderful. But it’s just a nice list of something we might not be able to commit ourselves to,” said Councilor Gina DuQuenne.
The race to zero is a global campaign rallying businesses and cities to be more green lowering CO2 levels. By Ashland making this pledge they must select from a list of ways to help the environment.
Click HERE to learn more.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]