Home
Fire erupts at 76 gas station in Wolf Creek

Fire erupts at 76 gas station in Wolf Creek

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

WOLF CREEK, Ore.— Around 4 A.M. Wednesday morning, Josephine and Jackson county firefighters were called out to a structure fire at the 76 gas station in Wolf Creek.

Rural Metro Fire told NBC5 News at around 7 A.M. they were still working on putting the fire out.

The cause of it is not known.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »