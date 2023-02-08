Ashland resident, husband of state representative Marsh, dies at 80

ASHLAND, Ore — The husband of Ashland state representative Pam Marsh, died late last week NBC5 learned.

Marsh’s staff confirmed that 80-year-old Diarmuid McGuire died Sunday. He was a co-owner of the Greensprings Inn in Ashland.

“Diarmuid never gave up his passion for righting the world,” Marsh said in a statement. “Although he would expound on climate tumult, eco-system destruction, right wing politics, and facism, he remained fixated on hope–most recently, in the form of beavers, which he viewed as a practical and metaphorical answer to a world in crisis. His final instruction to all of us was to save the beaver.”

Donations in Diarmuid’s honor are welcome at the Beaver Coalition at https://www.beavercoalition.org/ and Friends of Cascade Siskiyou National Monument at https://www.cascadesiskiyou.org/.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.