Ashland resident, husband of state representative Marsh, dies at 80

Posted by Anthony Carter February 8, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore — The husband of Ashland state representative Pam Marsh, died late last week NBC5 learned.

Marsh’s staff confirmed that 80-year-old Diarmuid McGuire died Sunday. He was a co-owner of the Greensprings Inn in Ashland.

“Diarmuid never gave up his passion for righting the world,” Marsh said in a statement. “Although he would expound on climate tumult, eco-system destruction, right wing politics, and facism, he remained fixated on hope–most recently, in the form of beavers, which he viewed as a practical and metaphorical answer to a world in crisis. His final instruction to all of us was to save the beaver.”

Donations in Diarmuid’s honor are welcome at the Beaver Coalition at https://www.beavercoalition.org/ and Friends of Cascade Siskiyou National Monument at https://www.cascadesiskiyou.org/.

Anthony Carter
