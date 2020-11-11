Avamere at Three Fountains works to contain outbreak, over 50 people positive with COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford long term care facility is trying to contain a recently announced COVID-19 outbreak of more than 50 people.
One resident has already died.
Avamere at Three Fountains in Medford reports the outbreak is 54 cases so far, affecting 8 employees and 46 residents.
The facility said in a press release it is implementing a No Visitor Policy until further notice, as well as following guidelines from local health officials and the CDC. The outbreak is so new, not a single case at the facility made last week’s Oregon Health Authority report on Wednesday.
Jackson County Public Health says you often don’t find out all the factors right away, but adds it is working with the state and leadership of Avamere to identify any weak spots in the system and fix them.
“We will support them with technical advice and assistance on everything from infection control, isolation and quarantine,” said Oregon Health Authority spokesperson, Jonathan Modie.
Modie says there have been over 4,000 cases at congregate care settings and 402 deaths in care facilities across the state.
Jackson County Public Health says its currently investigating 9 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
It says the facilities have 3 or more staff and residents testing positive with COVID-19.
