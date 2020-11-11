Butte Creek Mill sells unique t-shirts to fund re-building project

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Unique t-shirts are being sold to help raise money for the re-building of a historic mill in E.P. after it burned on Christmas Day 2015.
The t-shirts will benefit the reconstruction of the Butte Creek Mill.
The t-shirts are locally printed and feature the logo of the mill.
We’re told they are polyester cotton and available in a variety of colors and sizes.
They’re $20 each and can be ordered online at buttecreekmill.com.
