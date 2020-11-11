Home
Butte Creek Mill sells unique t-shirts to fund re-building project

Butte Creek Mill sells unique t-shirts to fund re-building project

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Unique t-shirts are being sold to help raise money for the re-building of a historic mill in E.P. after it burned on Christmas Day 2015.

The t-shirts will benefit the reconstruction of the Butte Creek Mill.

The t-shirts are locally printed and feature the logo of the mill.

We’re told they are polyester cotton and available in a variety of colors and sizes.

They’re $20 each and can be ordered online at buttecreekmill.com.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »