Avista customers to pay higher natural gas rates starting Nov. 1

SALEM, Ore. — Your natural gas bills might be going up beginning next week. The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently approved an increase in natural gas rates for Avista customers due to an annual ‘Purchased Gas Adjustment’. It goes into effect on November 1st.
The PUC says residential customers who use an average of 48 therms per month will see their bill increase by $5.19, or 8-point-4 percent. Commercial customers will see an increase of about 13-percent. The PUC says since 2007, Avista has experienced 12 rate decreases and three rate increases due to this purchased gas adjustment.
To increase energy efficiency and save on energy bills, customers are encouraged to:
- Turn down thermostats to save up to 3 percent for each degree.
- Update low-efficiency furnaces and water heaters with higher-efficiency models.
- Fully insulate homes to realize up to 30 percent savings on a heating bill.
- Clean or change the furnace filter once a month during the heating season.
- Conduct an online home energy review through the energy trust of Oregon.
- Learn about bill payment assistance programs from Avista’s customer service team.