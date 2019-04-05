Home
Babysitter accused of giving pot to kids is indicted

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford babysitter was back in court Thursday, indicted on charges after police say she gave marijuana to children in her care.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Haley Smith was watching eight and 10-year-old girls late last year.

Both girls told police Smith gave them marijuana multiple times.

The incident was reported to Child Protective Services by a witness.

She faces charges of administering marijuana to a person under the age of 18 and unlawful delivery of a marijuana item.

Smith, who is in Jackson County Jail, pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Thursday afternoon.

