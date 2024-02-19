Back-to-back fight nights wraps up with a retirement

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Arena Wars combat sports event in Medford ran back-to-back shows Friday (2/16/2024) and Saturday (2/17/2024), one of those fighters not only fought but also coached.

The first night of the arena wars combat sports event kicked off with amateur boxing matches. It showcased 20 bouts featuring local up and coming boxers, some coached by Troy Wohosky. He is the founder and head coach of the Spartan Boxing non-profit in Medford, aimed to redirect people toward healthier lifestyles, particularly the youth.

“It’s great because they see how the preparation is with the coach because I don’t miss days, I stay ready, and I stay dangerous. When you’re on this level, you can’t miss no days, you’re clocked in at all times.”

When NBC5 News interviewed the owner of Arena Wars, Matt Phillips, he said that it’s important that younger fighters are given the opportunity to compete, because of the lessons it teaches.

“It’s discipline… They just can’t come in and think, ‘hey I’m going to do this.’ They got to show up, put the effort in, they’ve got a coach that’s pushing them to do good and all the way around… It’s probably one of the better atmospheres for kids to get involved in.”

But the next night featured the professional bouts where there was more than just boxing. There were mixed martial arts rule sets and championship fights. Troy Wohosky took the co-main event place that night. He went up a weight class and fought a much taller opponent but said that he relied on speed and technique to deliver a 2nd round knockout.

“First round: I had to stick the jab to see what his reaction was. I could tell I was faster than him, so I had to use my setups. So, in boxing it’s all about a chess game. I would go to the body, head and make him go for the body to block and then I would come upstairs and that’s how I caught him.”

Wohosky said he still feels young at 38 but said it’s time to step away from the ring.

“This is my last fight. I want to focus on family, my wife, my queen and my kids and the business. So, to me right now, family is important. Family is the only real wealth, so that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Phillips said that each event they do, they try and give back to the community and for this event, some of the proceeds went to the Spartan Boxing Youth Foundation. He said that martial arts events are more than just fighting and violence, it’s also about comradery, respect and having a good time.

“If you’ve never been to one, it’s not what you think. It’s a lot more family friendly and open and the atmosphere is excellent.”

Wohosky said the values he believes that martial arts have was on full display at the Arena Wars Events.

“This event was amazing because you got all the fighters and boxers coming together as one: MMA, the grappling, the boxing, the pro boxing, the amateur boxing. So, you get to see different styles and it’s really about building relationships, building families together and that’s what we’re about and being a pillar to the community and being able to channel aggression in a positive way.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.