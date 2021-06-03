Home
Bar and Grill reacts to cocktails-to-go becoming permanent with passing of Senate Bill 317

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — The manager of a local bar and grill says the passing of Senate Bill 317 is the best news he’s heard today.

Grape Street Bar & Grill opened up back in 2016.

Manager Paul Wood says cocktail-to-go options have helped his business throughout the pandemic and he’s happy to know it’s now permanent.

Wood says the bar and grill update their cocktail menu weekly, sometimes creating themed drinks to go along with the live music performances.

“It made things much easier for sure, we do need to improve on that portion of our business and certainly we will be doing so in the future,” Wood said.

He says he currently has 15 staff members working.

With the new law and increasing business, he says he will look into hiring more people.

