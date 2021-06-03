Driver suffers medical emergency, drives on top of 2 parked cars

Medford Police say the driver of the van experienced a medical emergency or a seizure while driving.
The driver went over the sidewalk, through a black chain link fence, and landed on top of a small SUV and P.T. Cruiser.
No one at the scene was injured.
MPD says the driver was conscious at the scene but very confused.
“No one was injured, the fire department was able to stabilize his vehicle and then they escorted him out and he was transported to the local hospital,” said Medford Police Officer, Jason Becker.
The lane re-opened after about an hour and a half.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.