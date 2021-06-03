Home
Driver suffers medical emergency, drives on top of 2 parked cars

Driver suffers medical emergency, drives on top of 2 parked cars

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

SOUTH MEDFORD, Ore. — Some of you might have noticed an unusual sight this morning in south Medford after a minivan drove onto two parked cars at Rogue Credit Union.

Medford Police say the driver of the van experienced a medical emergency or a seizure while driving.

The driver went over the sidewalk, through a black chain link fence, and landed on top of a small SUV and P.T. Cruiser.

No one at the scene was injured.

MPD says the driver was conscious at the scene but very confused.

“No one was injured, the fire department was able to stabilize his vehicle and then they escorted him out and he was transported to the local hospital,” said Medford Police Officer, Jason Becker.

The lane re-opened after about an hour and a half.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »