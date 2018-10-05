Benefit barbecue for 4 year old Gold Hill boy with Cancer

Gold Hill, Ore — The Moose Lodge in Gold Hill is grilling up for a good cause tomorrow, and they’re extending an invite to everyone.
Lodge members are hosting a fundraiser feast for Nathaniel Ohlsen, a 4 year old Gold Hill boy with high risk Neuroblastoma, a childhood form of cancer.
Nathaniel’s family had to relocate to Portland for treatment. Now the lodge is hoping the community will step up, to help out.
“Very expensive ordeal they’re going through he’s got a high risk Neuroblastoma, he’s very sick and 4 years old, we just want to help him out,” said Jeff Arsenault with the Moose Lodge.
The benefit barbecue is Saturday from 2pm to 8pm at the Moose Lodge in Gold Hill, just off I5 Exit 40.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/275913869904130
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.