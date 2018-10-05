Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 140

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A driver was killed and his passenger injured in a head-on crash on Highway 140 Thursday.
According to Oregon State Police, 37-year-old Richard Cota from Bonanza was driving eastbound on Highway 140 in a Dodge Neon with one female passenger.
OSP said Cota was traveling in the opposite lane, passing other eastbound vehicles at a high rate of speed.
Near milepost 14, Cota encountered a westbound Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Frederick French. Police said French tried to avoid Cota by veering onto the westbound shoulder. However, Cota also drove onto the westbound shoulder. The two vehicles collided head-on.
Cota was killed in the crash. His 33-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital in Medford.
OSP said French was flown to a hospital due to his injuries.