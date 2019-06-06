Big donation helps Asante Foundation reach fundraising milestone

Medford, Ore — The Asante Foundation reached a major milestone in it’s effort to raise 5 million dollars to benefit behavioral health initiatives in Southern Oregon.
Thanks to several donations, Including a massive $500,000 check from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, the Foundation has raised $3 million towards it’s goal of providing high quality behavioral care to patients in mental crisis.
“Without having a lot of resources available to Southern Oregon this is really significant and that’s what caused us to be involved in this project and of course, our contribution to it,” said Michael Rondeau, CEO of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
The Foundation plans on using the donations to renovate patient care areas, expand the number of patient beds from 18 to 24 and train more employees in trauma-informed care.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.