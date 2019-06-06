Home
Big donation helps Asante Foundation reach fundraising milestone

Medford, Ore — The Asante Foundation reached a major milestone in it’s effort to raise 5 million dollars to benefit behavioral health initiatives in Southern Oregon.

Thanks to several donations, Including a massive $500,000 check from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, the Foundation has raised $3 million towards it’s goal of providing high quality behavioral care to patients in mental crisis.

“Without having a lot of resources available to Southern Oregon this is really significant and that’s what caused us to be involved in this project and of course, our contribution to it,” said Michael Rondeau, CEO of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.

The Foundation plans on using the donations to renovate patient care areas, expand the number of patient beds from 18 to 24 and train more employees in trauma-informed care.

