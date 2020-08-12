Bobbio’s Pizza creates new policy, after owner was attacked by customer’s dog

Owner Rick Deates says he was delivering a pizza to a customer in Central Point and their German shepherd lunged at him.
He says the dog bit his shoulder and went for his thigh, but did not manage to break through his skin. Deates says he’s never experienced anything like it, and worries for the safety of his other drivers.
“I would just ask that people just – you order a pizza, you know a driver is gonna come knocking on your door – put your dog up. Put ’em in the yard, put ’em in your bedroom,” said Deates.
He says the new policy states if a customer’s pet attacks a driver, Bobbio’s will no longer deliver to that address.
