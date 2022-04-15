Businesses hit by Medford fire identified

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is naming the businesses that were directly impacted by the Pacific Pride Fire.

While the fire remains under investigation and environmental cleanup is underway, the city said four buildings housing several businesses were damaged or destroyed. Those businesses are:

Sky High Smoke n’ Accessories – 912 S Central Ave

La Clinica – 916 S Central Ave

Southern Oregon Printing – 924 S Central Ave

La Mota Medford 7 – 241 S Central Ave Ste 5

Carson Fuel Pacific Pride – 936 S Central Ave

General Equipment / Hotsy Inc. – 950 S Central Ave

The surrounding areas are still closed to the public as the city works with the EPA and DEQ to provide access once it’s deemed safe.