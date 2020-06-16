Businesses offering discounts early in the week

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Chamber of Medford and Jackson Co. officially began its month long Kickstart Southern Oregon program Monday.
The campaign to jump start the local economy was created as a way to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus.
“When the pandemic hit we saw sales drop about 50 percent in the cafe,” said Halle Riddlebarger, Marketing Manager for Medford Co-op.
The Medford Co-op Cafe’s story is just one of many businesses who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just day-by-day step-by-step,” said Rogue Regency General Manager, Bruce Hoevet.
The Medford-Jackson Co. Chamber’s campaign hopes to kickstart Southern Oregon’s economy and get people supporting local businesses again.
“We’re hoping to see more bodies in the door,” said Riddlebarger.
The Chamber is asking businesses to offer deals Monday-Wednesday.
“Mondays are typically a slower day and then it gets better as you go through the week,” said Hoevet.
The Medford Co-op Cafe is offering 25% off made-to-order beverages Mondays, Tuesdays 15% off build your own sandwiches, and Wednesday 10% off hot soups.
“Hopefully they’ll visit us in the cafe and try something new to eat,” said Riddlebarger.
Chadwick’s Grill and Pub, at the Rogue Regency, is offering 25% the regular menu Mondays, 15% off the regular menu Tuesdays, and 10% of the regular menu Wednesdays.
“We’re hoping it’ll drive some more people. We had a few people today that came in and it’s only the first day,” said Hoevet.
These days, many local businesses are finding they need every customer they can get.
Click HERE for more information on the campaign.
