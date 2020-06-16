Home
SO Pride celebrates victory in the long battle of equality

SO Pride celebrates victory in the long battle of equality

Local News Video , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Supreme Court rules the Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ+ people from job discrimination early Monday. Our local LGBTQ+ community is celebrating the victory, after a long battle fighting for equality.

While the fight isn’t over yet, so pride says the fact that this happened during pride month makes it that much more special.
The organization says no one should be discriminated at work for who they love or how they identify themselves.

“It gives me hope. The community is excited. I’ve spoken to a few friends and it’s like ‘Woohoo’. This is one, but we have a long way to go,” said Gina DuQuenne.

DuQuenne says the 6-3 Supreme Court vote has her looking forward to the future for the LGBTQ+ community.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »