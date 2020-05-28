Home
Butte Creek Mill stepping closer to reopening

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A mill that burned down is getting closer to reopening, after it burned down Christmas morning 2015.

The Butte Creek Mill Foundation has been raising money to reopen ever since.

Wednesday, it installed a refurbished turbine, which is the key element that will turn the stones, which grind the grain.

“We wanted to get the mill working because that’s the key heart of the whole mill project is to actually get the mill stones working,” said Sue Kupillas from the Butte Creek Mill Foundation.

The Butte Creek Mill Foundation says it has raised about $2 million thus far. The foundation still needs to raise $300,000 for the project. It still hasn’t set a day to reopen.

