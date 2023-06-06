California resident dies in Jackson County crash

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A person from California was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Jackson County.

Oregon State Police said on Monday, June 5, 29-year-old Shawn Douglas Kroll of Oakland, California was driving a black Tesla Model S on I-5 when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason near milepost 33.

According to OSP, the Tesla went through a fence, hit a tree, and caught fire.

Kroll was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on I-5 was not impacted by the crash, OSP said.

No further information was provided by investigators.

