Campgrounds nearly booked for Labor Day Weekend

ROGUE VALLEY – With everyone going back to school soon, Labor Day Weekend is the last long weekend of the summer. Many are using it as one last weekend away.
If you’re looking to get a campground near the Rogue Valley, you might need a little help. Many of them are already fully booked for Labor Day weekend.
Campgrounds at Lost Creek Lake, Applegate Lake and most Jackson County Parks are all fully booked, except a few sites around Howard Prairie Lake. Those last open spots are available only on a first come, first serve basis.
“Head up to Howard Prairie. There’s a lot of campgrounds up at Howard Prairie Lake and you can definitely get a site first come, first serve if you haven’t made a reservation somewhere by now,” Steve Lambert, Jackson County Parks, said.
Jackson County Parks take reservations up to nine months in advance. Last year’s smokey skies may have made some hesitant to book in advance, but the last minute reservations poured in quickly.
Jackson County Parks is still allowing campfires in designated locations. Campers are encouraged to keep them below knee height and make sure they are fully extinguished by drowning them in plenty of water.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.