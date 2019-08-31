New tradition starts at Eagle Point High School

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A new school year brings new teachers, new classrooms and typical new school supplies. For Eagle Point High School students, it’s also bringing a fresh coat of paint to its parking lot.
“It was the end of my junior year so I thought if I’m going to do this, I’m going to do this now so I’m the first senior,” Student body president, Matilde Arias said.
It’s a new opportunity that other students haven’t had in the past.
Matilde Arias first heard of the idea a few years ago. She said once she got closer to starting her senior year, she wanted painted parking spots and Eagle Point high, to actually happen.
“We started getting the process going, we spoke to Mr. Kovach, the principal, the district office, his administrative team,” Arias said. “There’s a lot of steps we had to go through in order to get this approved not only by the school but also the city of Eagle Point.”
Arias presented her ideas to their principal, Andy Kovach, and he was quick to jump on the idea.
“When a kid comes to you with a great project and they’re organized and they have a vision we just thought okay lets back her,” Andy Kovach said.
The painted parking spots is an exciting new tradition that the 2020 class is excited to pass down.
“It makes me feel good because I’ve seen other kids and graduates before us that are jealous that we get to do this,” Luke McHugh, senior, said. “I like that we started the trend.”
But they’ll do more than just give seniors a fun tradition to celebrate every year. It will also help alleviate some of the parking stress students face in the morning.
“Everyone is glad that they have their own spots because parking here was really rough in the mornings,” Arias said.
“I’m kind of a chronic tardy person so if I show up a few minutes late, I can just pull in,” McHugh said.
