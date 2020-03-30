Central Point Costco worker tests positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, according to staff

Central Point, Ore. — Employees at the Central Point Costco location tell NBC5 News that they were notified by management that a member of their team tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. What department the infected employee worked in isn’t known. Management at the warehouse were unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.
The CP big box store location recently announced it was updating it’s hours. It’s now closing on weekdays at 6:30 pm, with the gas station closing at 7.
