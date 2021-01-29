Home
AARP seeks ways to get COVID-19 vaccine information to older adults

AARP seeks ways to get COVID-19 vaccine information to older adults

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —With the ever changing information surrounding the vaccine, it can cause confusion.

AARP tells us that many members of it’s community are worried they won’t get the right information.

AARP says perhaps one of the biggest concerns is that technology can be a barrier for the age group they support.

It would like to be a source to share information on registering and getting a vaccine for older adults in the state.

“While most older adults now a days have got a computer, it may not be comfortable to doing a big google search and the local information may be different than the state wide information,” says Joyce Demonnin with AARP Oregon.

AARP Oregon says it would like a 1-800 number for seniors to call, so they don’t have to search for information online.

At this time, the state of Oregon is planning to get people 65 and older vaccinated starting the week of February 7th, with adults older than 80.

Those 75 and older can get their vaccine starting Valentines Day.

Individuals 70 plus, February 21st, and those 65 and older, February 28th.

AARP says it also wants to use direct mail to let older adults know about vaccinations.

It’s hoping to do that with the Oregon Health Authority.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »