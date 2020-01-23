Chicken lovers hope to win free Chick-Fil-A before Thurs. opening

“We’re big Chick-Fil-A fans,” Mitch Mende, Medford resident, said.
The 12-hour event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the new location across from Trader Joe’s in Medford, at the intersection of Rossanley Dr. and Highway 99.
“Giving out a hundred free meal cards. I mean that to me is worth coming out for,” Mende said.
Participants, including Mitch Mende, will be given raffle tickets. One hundred winners will be chosen to receive a pre-loaded gift card with the equivalent of 52 Chick-Fil-A meals.
“Spicy chicken sandwich guy. That’s my number one,” Chris Peyton, franchise owner, said.
Peyton fell for the chain when he was stationed back east in the Navy. Originally from Keizer, Oregon, he’s ecstatic to bring the nation’s third most popular fast food restaurant to the Rogue Valley.
“I love southern Oregon. It’s just a great opportunity to introduce the Truett Cathy story and the Chick-Fil-A brand to a southern part of the state where I was born,” Peyton said.
With the doors opening soon, Peyton is hoping Rogue Valley residents feel the same about Chick-Fil-A.
