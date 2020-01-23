Home
Trial continues for shooting death at “Shop ‘N Go”

MEDFORD, Ore. — The trial continues for a Rogue Valley man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Central Point convenience store.

Robert Davies-Calhoun is accused of shooting and killing Douglas Spaur in November of 2015 at the “Stop ‘N Go” on Table Rock Road.

Police said the two men didn’t know each other and got into a verbal confrontation before things turned deadly.

Davies-Calhoun’s attorney says he has a history of mental illness, which at the time of the incident blurred his perception of reality and ability to distinguish right from wrong.

On Wednesday, the defense brought in experts from the Oregon State Hospital and Jackson County Jail.

The state is arguing Davies-Calhoun does not have a major mental diagnosis, especially one that would affect his ability to perceive reality at the time of the attack.

The trial could wrap up on Thursday.

