CHP opens as cooling station, resource center for summer

Compassion Highway Project recently moved into its own building across from Hawthorne Park on East Main in Medford. While the organization hasn’t fully opened, the center will be open every weekday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There, people can cool off in the A/C, get some ice water, charge their phone and be connected to resources.
“When the weather hits colder, we’ll still be open,” said Compassion Highway Project’s Melissa Mayne. “So we’ll just be able to handle either hot or cold, and be here for whoever needs help.”
The nonprofit said it hopes to be open longer after they fully open to the public.
