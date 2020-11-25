Home
City of Grants Pass puts up 40-foot tall Christmas tree downtown

City of Grants Pass puts up 40-foot tall Christmas tree downtown

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grants Pass, after a 40-foot tall Christmas tree was set-up!

The tree is a Douglas fir.

It’s being decorated by volunteers from the Barnstormers Theatre.

The Barnstormers company spent today stringing the lights, preparing ornaments and decorating the surrounding plaza.

“It’s kinda fun for us to put all our artistic minds to work in a way that isn’t what we’re used to at Barnstormers with the performing arts, but it definitely requires the design element that our volunteers are really good at, so it seemed like a perfect fit,” said Barnstormers Theatre Executive Director, Annie Sabel.

The display is expected to be done by Wednesday evening.

If you want to check it out, it’s located on 5th Street between G and H streets.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »