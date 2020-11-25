City of Grants Pass puts up 40-foot tall Christmas tree downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grants Pass, after a 40-foot tall Christmas tree was set-up!
The tree is a Douglas fir.
It’s being decorated by volunteers from the Barnstormers Theatre.
The Barnstormers company spent today stringing the lights, preparing ornaments and decorating the surrounding plaza.
“It’s kinda fun for us to put all our artistic minds to work in a way that isn’t what we’re used to at Barnstormers with the performing arts, but it definitely requires the design element that our volunteers are really good at, so it seemed like a perfect fit,” said Barnstormers Theatre Executive Director, Annie Sabel.
The display is expected to be done by Wednesday evening.
If you want to check it out, it’s located on 5th Street between G and H streets.
