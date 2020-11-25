Thanksgiving meals for delivery

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. —Non-profit Southern Oregon Jobs With Justice and community volunteers are hosting it’s annual Thanksgiving meal distribution in Ashland.

This year it’s happening, via delivery.  Ashland Peace Meal is sponsoring the event, and everyone in the community is welcome regardless of income.

You can pick up meals at the Ashland ODOT weigh station on North Valley View Road, behind the Ashland Skate Park, and the Lithia Park gazebo.

They’ll be handed out at the distribution sites Thursday or you can sign up for delivery. The organizations goal is to hand out 250 meals.

According to Southern Oregon Jobs With Justice, “They are free meals open to anybody that needs it, we have a lot of food insecurity in our community right now and so we are trying to fill that need and make sure that everyone goes to bed with a full belly.”

For full list and times you can visit sojwj.org

