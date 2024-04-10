City of Medford agrees to new contract with Medford Police Officer Assoc.

MEDFORD, Ore.- The City of Medford agrees to a new 3-year contract with the Medford Police Officer Association.

Bonnie Barasch, Director of Human Resources for the City of Medford, says the city and the Medford Police Officer Association agreed upon an 8% salary increase for 2024, a 5% increase in 2025, and a 4% increase in 2026.

Barasch says police salary and benefits are paid out of the city’s general fund and the police public safety fund. The new contract was approved unanimously by the Medford City Council on April 4. Councilor Kevin Stine says he’s thankful they were able to put a new contract together before the old one expired.

