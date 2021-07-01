City of Talent banning fireworks until further notice

Home
TALENT, Ore. – The City of Talent unanimously votes to ban fireworks within City limits. The ban is effective July 1, 2021, until further notice.

This decision comes after Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Many councilors and residents were hesitant to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks when the area is a fire risk.

The temporary ban prohibits the use and sale of all fireworks.

