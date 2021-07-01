Activists ask MPD to stop Greenway sweeps in extreme heat

MEDFORD, Ore. – As temperatures rise in Southern Oregon activists are rallying against the Bear Creek Greenway Camping Ordinance. They said it’s inhumane to force people off the Greenway in such harsh weather conditions.
Activists took to their cars driving through Downtown Medford. On their cars were signs asking for Medford officials to ‘Stop the Sweeps’.
“Sweeping people in 117-degree weather, there’s a deeper reason than saying it’s just fire danger if you’re not targeting other parts that are really detrimental, like fireworks.”
Hoffman also said the ordinance allows police to stop sweeping if the weather is extreme. They believe the weather is cruel enough that Medford Police should stop.
