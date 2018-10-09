City officials roll out Operation C.A.R.E.

Butler has lived in east Medford for more than three years, but Monday night, was the first time he’s met with city officials in his neighborhood near Grandview and Whittle Avenue.
“It’s pretty neat that you have the people in service looking out for our benefits and our opinion does count,” Butler said.
The neighborhood visits are part of community initiative called Operation C.A.R.E. C.A.R.E. stands for community awareness rejuvenation effort.
The goal of the initiative is to build better relationships between city officials and residents. It allows residents to voice their opinions on things that maybe need to change, or are going well.
“We don’t have enough staff to go around and look for problems,” City councilor, Kim Wallen said. “We really are very dependent on people informing us. People don’t always know they can, so this is a way to help build relationships.”
On Monday night, they went door to door carrying a pamphlet that had a survey in it as well as other resources for residents to connect with officials.
Nearly 60 city officials and officers participated in the initiative.
“There were 28 teams of us who picked this area to just go to the neighbors and ask them to fill out a survey and see how were doing as the city, see if were meeting their needs or any complaints,” Wallen said.
Some of the survey questions asked residents to rank how livable and safe their neighborhoods were. Residents could complete the survey with officials there or have them comeback another time to pick it up.
Once the survey is complete, officials will use the information to improve the neighborhoods based of off residents needs. They’ll also make sure to answer any questions or concerns that residents have.
Butler was one resident who did the survey then and there, knowing all too well the importance of having his voice heard.
“If you don’t say and speak your mind, you can’t gripe if anything happens,” Butler said.
