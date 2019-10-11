Home
Cold weather ramps-up fall harvesting

Cold weather ramps-up fall harvesting

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief with the first freeze of the season behind them.

While the cold weather doesn’t affect produce too much, it’s around the time most farms start wrapping up for the season. Farmers said the earlier-than-normal cold helps kick harvesting into high gear, just to be safe.

“This is one of those kind of years where it’s gonna get you in the end anyway,” said Doug Bigham, owner of Bigham Farms, “so it’s just time to get it harvested as fast as you can and get it in where it’s warm.”

Bigham said his farm started growing their fall items back in May if properly stored things like pumpkins and other gourds can last until February.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »