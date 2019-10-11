Cold weather ramps-up fall harvesting

MEDFORD, Ore. — Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief with the first freeze of the season behind them.
While the cold weather doesn’t affect produce too much, it’s around the time most farms start wrapping up for the season. Farmers said the earlier-than-normal cold helps kick harvesting into high gear, just to be safe.
“This is one of those kind of years where it’s gonna get you in the end anyway,” said Doug Bigham, owner of Bigham Farms, “so it’s just time to get it harvested as fast as you can and get it in where it’s warm.”
Bigham said his farm started growing their fall items back in May if properly stored things like pumpkins and other gourds can last until February.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).