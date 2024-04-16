Colt Ford cancels Douglas County Fair concert after suffering heart attack

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Country-rap music star Colt Ford will no longer be headlining at the Douglas County Fair on August 9.

According to fair officials, they received a press release from Ford’s agency cancelling the show after the singer suffered a heart attack back on April 4.

The press release said Ford is in the ICU in Arizona and has made significant improvements in his recovery. The heart attack occurred after his show in Gilbert at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. All of Ford’s tour dates through August 30 have been canceled or rescheduled.

The release said “at this time, Ford’s family is requesting privacy and appreciates fans’ continued thoughts and prayers.”