City of Roseburg rolls out new alert system for approaching fire trucks

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Roseburg Fire Department is rolling out a new system to warn drivers that a fire truck responding to an emergency is approaching. The system, called HAAS Alert, automatically sends a notification to cars in the area when the a fire truck’s lights and sirens are on. The notification appears on the vehicles’ navigation and entertainment screens as well as cell phones.

Currently RFD says only one truck is equipped with the new system.

Additionally, RFD wants to remind drivers to yield right of way to emergency vehicles when they are approaching with lights and sirens are activated.

