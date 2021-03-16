Company gets creative recruiting substitute teachers in R.V.

MEDFORD, Ore. —EDUStaff a local recruiting company works to hire, train, and manage substitute teachers in the Rogue Valley. It says the need for substitutes is great and has been for a while. EDUStaff is in charge of Medford, Central Point, Klamath, and Eagle Point schools.
Making the role of filling the many substitute teacher positions a tough one. It resorted to posting on job boards, hosting virtual job fairs, and even visiting local elementary schools.
“The pandemic has really caused the resources to kind of run dry, or available people rather to run dry in taking these available jobs,” says Ray Massey, with EDUStaff.
Substitutes aren’t the only position available, EDUStaff says it’s also looking for food services and custodial workers. Massey says if someone is looking for a job, there are plenty out there.
To start an application online visit EDUStaff.org.
