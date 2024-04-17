Controlled burns in Klamath and Lake counties starting this month

Spring prescribed burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest is expected to start this month.

According to the Forest Service, crews will be targeting approximately 20,000 acres across Klamath and Lake counties.

Prescribed burning is completed to reduce wildfire risk to nearby communities. The Forest Service says it, “reintroduces and maintains fire within our fire-dependent ecosystem by removing concentrations of vegetation and restoring forest health while increasing public and firefighter safety.”

The controlled burns will only take place as conditions become favorable and smoke forecasters will work to minimize smoke impacts on people and communities.

