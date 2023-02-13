Couple escapes trailer fire in rural Josephine County

SELMA, Ore. – The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a structure fire last night in rural Josephine County.

Firefighters said they responded to a mobile home park on Reeves Creek Road in Selma, at about 8:30 pm.

Crews said when they arrived on scene they found a travel trailer, a shed, and a small equipment trailer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they quickly attacked the fire on all sides, stopping the fire from spreading to nearby structures and vegetation.

Fire Chief John Holmes said when the fire began, there were people still inside the travel trailer.

“There were just about to go to bed and the husband was talking to my investigators saying he had heard a pop for a can or something. He got up and, obviously right here is their back door to the trailer itself, he could feel the heat and saw the flames and smoke, at that point he got his wife and a couple of belongings and got them out of there within a good amount of time they were very fortunate,” said John Holmes, Fire Chief with Illinois Valley Fire District.

Chief Holmes said there were no injuries. He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at this point it could be an electrical fire, coming from a shed outside of the trailer.