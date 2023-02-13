Local veterans participate in rowing challenge

ASHLAND, Ore. – Members of the Rogue Rowing Club are participating in the U.S. Freedom Rows and Military Challenge this month.

Rogue Rowing joined the U.S. Freedom Rows program back in 2019. The program offers veterans the opportunity to experience the physical and mental benefits of rowing.

The veterans were cheered on by their civilian teammates as they competed in the Military Challenge.

The challenge lasts through the whole month of February, where the different branches of the military compete to see who can row the most during the month.

“In the military, I was one in ten but out here I’m eight in ten and it’s nice to have that type of female camaraderie out on the water and doing a team sport,” said Cynthia Holm, U.S. Air Force Veteran. “If anybody has even thought of doing this, just get out and try it. It’s fun, just keep going in life, as an amputee I’ve had to learn to get back out there and try things, and it’s well worth it,” said Roger Bigham U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Organizers said the team is currently ranked 3rd internationally in the Military Challenge.

Bigham said this challenge is a great way to get in shape for rowing season this spring.