COVID-19 stimulus payments on the way, says U.S. Treasury Secretary

SOUTHERN OREGON –$600 stimulus payments are going out to the public, as soon as tonight.
This according to a tweet from the US Treasury Secretary.
The House approved a possible $2,000 per person.
The House passed the increase to stimulus payment on Monday, now it’s a waiting game after a block in the Senate today.
On the Senate floor today, Democrats pushing to pass a bill raising the latest COVID Relief Payments for Americans from $600 to $2,000.
The effort, blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, though the legislation could be voted on at a later time or date.
Vice President, Elect Kamala Harris today joining President Elect, Joe Biden signaling support for the measure, promoted by current President, Donald Trump.
“A while back I recommended that folks receive 2k checks and I would urge McConnell to put my bill on the floor for a vote,” says Harris.
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley tweeting today:
“I’m flying back to D.C. To fight for more financial help for Americans. There’s no reason we can’t pass the two thousand dollars that the president and democrats both agree on. It’s the least we can do after months of delays.”
Here in Jackson County, residents who spoke with us say the increase would make all of the difference.
“I know so many people living on their couches right now, staying with friends because they can’t afford rent, and just really struggling, causing more mental health issues, more depression because they don’t have the funds or ability to get that extra help, ” says Adrianne Snips, Ashland Resident.
While the matter still lies with the Senate, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says direct deposit of $600 payments are beginning as early as Tuesday night. Paper checks begin getting mailed Wednesday.
Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
