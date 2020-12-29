Home
COVID-19 test sites sees overwhelming volume of interest

MEDFORD, Ore. – With more people out traveling health care officials are urging people to get tested if you show any signs of COVID-19.

Organizations like Valley Immediate Care are not only seeing a surge of people testing during the holiday season but an increase of positive tests. The medical director of Valley Immediate Care said they’re booking 5 days in advance for testing.

“Having to wait a couple of days is not ideal for the patient, for the community, or us; because we want to serve people as immediately as we can,” said Dr. Mona McArdle.

By using rapid tests patients know within 15 minutes if they’re carrying the virus.  Valley Immediate Care has six COVID-19 testing sites across the Rogue Valley.

