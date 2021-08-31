Home
COVID-19 tests, vaccines now available at Expo due to uptick in cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County is reporting a new record number of COVID-19 cases in one week. Last week, the county saw 1,947 new cases. With an increase in cases, the county says it needs more resources.

The Jackson County Expo is in its second week of offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines. Mobile teams from the Oregon Health Authority are helping to give them out.

“This is just another access point to help provide relief to our health care partners but also make it easier for people to access those services,” Tanya Phillips, with Jackson County Public Health.

It’s open Thursday through Sunday, times vary depending on the day. You do have to pre-register for Covid tests.

To do that, visit doineedacovid19test.com

